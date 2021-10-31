Barnsley boss Markus Schopp frustrated after Bristol City make most of Reds’ missed opportunities

Barnsley's Mads Juel Andersen (left) and Bristol City's Nahki Wells battle for the ball at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

Two goals just before the break from Andreas Weimann saw the Robins come from behind to register the first three-point haul on their own ground since January.

In all, the unhappy sequence stretched back 18 games, only three of which came before manager Nigel Pearson’s appointment.

It looked like being extended when Aaron Leya Iseka shot Barnsley in front from Devante Cole’s cross on 28 minutes.

Barnsley's Aaron Leya Iseka celebrates his goal against hosts Bristol City at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

But Weimann burst through the middle to bury the equaliser past Brad Collins on 41 minutes and struck again with a precise side-footed finish in first-half stoppage time.

A seventh successive defeat turned up the heat on Reds’ boss Schopp, who saw his side denied by some fine saves by goalkeeper Dan Bentley and several goal-line clearances.

Liam Kitching hit the crossbar in the second half, leaving a frustrated Schopp to insist: “The ball just wouldn’t go in for us.

“We have paid for a five-minute spell before half-time when we didn’t look after the ball well enough. Perhaps we still lack a bit of experience in that situation.

TOUGH TIMES: Barnsley manager Markus Schopp signs autographs before the match against Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

“Other than that, I couldn’t have asked more of my players. We are so near to where we need to be and I hope I am given more time to work with them.

“That is out of my hands. We couldn’t have created more chances than we did today and at times it was hard to see how the ball stayed out of their net.

“All that was missing was the result. I know that is hard for our fans to accept and they are suffering along with everyone at the club.

“But I repeat that we are nearly there. There is still a bit to do and no one wants to hear that when you are struggling for results.

“But today I saw a team that tried their hardest from the first second and had more than enough opportunities to win.”

A relieved Nigel Pearson gave much of the credit to City’s fans after finally marking his spell as manager with a home win at the 15th attempt.

“Our supporters were fantastic,” said Pearson. “The noise in the closing stages when we were under pressure was unbelievable and really helped the players.”

Bristol City: Bentley, Tanner, Kalas, Atkinson, Pring (Dasilva 50), Massengo, James, Bakinson (Benarous 67), Weimann, Martin, Wells. Unused substitutes: Simpson, O’Dowda, O’Leary, Bell, Scott.

Barnsley: Collins, Andersen, Helik, Kitching, Brittain, Gomes (Benson 46), Moon, Jordan Williams, Cole, Woodrow, Iseka (Adeboyejo 75). Unused substitutes: Walton, Sibbick, Palmer, Oduor, Frieser.