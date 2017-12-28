Barnsley braced to lose star winger Harvey Barnes

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that Leicester City could recall star Reds loan winger Harvey Barnes early in the new year.

Barnes, who turned 20 earlier this month, has enjoyed a fine first half of the season at Oakwell and scored several spectacular goals.

Paul Heckingbottom: Ready to bring in fresh faces. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

His performances have not gone unnoticed at his parent club, who have a recall clause enabling them to bring back the England Under-20 player in January.

Heckingbottom, hoping to bring in established first-team players as opposed to ‘project’ signings in the winter window, said: “Yes, maybe, We will have to wait and see.

“That could happen (with loan players) at the beginning of January.

“That would leave us short and as a priority, we have to have our players (signings) ready to come in.”

The Reds are monitoring the fitness of Lloyd Isgrove and Liam Lindsay ahead of the weekend home game with Reading.

Isgrove has only just returned from a knee problem, while Lindsay suffered a knock to his knee in the Boxing Day draw with Preston, although he should be okay to feature, according to Heckingbottom.

Dimitri Cavare has been suffering from sickness and Brad Potts has also been struggling, but Angus MacDonald is fit and available for the weekend.