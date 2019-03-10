Barnsley coach Daniel Stendel delighted by way Reds kept focus against Accrington Stanley

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel was especially pleased that his side did not take their eye off the ball in recording the double over Accrington Stanley.

The Reds stretched their unbeaten run to 16 matches with a 2-0 triumph to cut the gap on leaders Luton to three points and extend the buffer above third-placed Sunderland to four.

Lucky strike: Barnsley's Alex Mowatt and Cauley Woodrow celebrate after an own goal makes it 2-0. Picture: Dean Atkins

The Black Cats visit Oakwell tomorrow after clawing a point at Wycombe through a stoppage-time equaliser, though they had George Honeyman dismissed.

That is the game that has captured everyone’s attention - Stendel being surprised by the lack of media attention at Oakwell on Saturday - but it is one the Reds were told to forget.

“I told the players that the Sunderland game was important but that they had to concentrate on Accrington first. They kept their focus and when we saw results from other stadiums it made it a good win. We cannot influence other results so you can only say it’s good for us when we win our games,” said the head coach.

The title is a distinct possibility for the Reds but Stendel would only say: “The first goal is to get automatic promotion. We have no chance to influence what Luton do but it is exciting.

“We will now enjoy it on Tuesday. It is a big game and we are looking forward to it. I think we can win this game and we will be very happy if we do.”

Of the FA’s refusal to reject Barnsley’s appeal to expunge a three-match retrospective ban on Cameron McGeehan for violent conduct, Stendel said it was “very harsh but nothing that we can change.”

Stendel was happy with the way his squad responded to not only Moore and McGeehan’s absence but that of Jacob Brown, who also received a three-match ban following his dismissal in the 3-0 win at Southend.

“We controlled most of the game but it was not our best performance although we deserved to win. I am very proud especially with having lost those players. Jordan Green had his first game in the starting eleven and he had a good start. It’s good to see other players coming in and doing well. It’s a good experience for us.”

Of the opener from full-back Dimitri Cavare - the other goal was an own goal from Will Wood in first-half stoppage time – he added: “Dimitri’s goal was a little surprise. Dimi normally tries to score with power but today he used his head before scoring.”