Barnsley confident of beating drop after leaving Huddersfield Town back in trouble

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber is confident that the rejuvenated Reds can win their Championship survival fight if they can replicate the mentality they showed in Saturday’s 2-1 derby win over Huddersfield Town.

Goals from captain Alex Mowatt and top-scorer Conor Chaplin saw Barnsley extend their unbeaten home sequence to five matches and they are just one point adrift of safety.

Confident:'Barnsley chief Gerhard Struber.

By contrast, the setback was a worrying one for 20th-placed Huddersfield, whose advantage over the third-from-bottom Reds is down to four points.

Struber, whose side have won four times in 11 Championship matches under his watch – after winning just once in their opening 16 league games – said: “I have a big conviction that we will stay in the league when we have this mentality, style and character.

“We are in a very, very good way. It is a good feeling. It was a big win; it is a special feeling against a big opponent.”

Town chief Danny Cowley admitted that he and his players would have to do some ‘soul-searching’ ahead of Saturday’s game with Brentford.

Emile Smith Rowe and Richard Stearman, who were not signed in time to feature at Oakwell, will be in the fray, with Cowley also aiming to do further incoming transfer business.

Cowley, who replaced top-scorer Karlan Grant for tactical reasons at the break, said: “We would definitely like to; we need to.

“You will understand that the January transfer window is not easy. But we will try to do our best to find the best value and players who will add to our group.”