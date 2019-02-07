Barnsley confirm Tonge as assistant for rest of the season

BARNSLEY have confirmed that academy coach Dale Tonge will continue to assist head coach Daniel Stendel for the rest of the season.

Tonge, a former Reds player, was recently promoted on an interim basis to work alongside Stendel for three matches following Andreas Winkler's departure to Premier League Huddersfield Town.

Tonge, 33, has impressed in his work alongside Stendel and will now take on the role until the end of 2018-19.

Following the exit of Winkler, Stendel had hinted at appointing a new number two from his native Germany, but also spoke about there being a window of opportunity for Tonge in the longer-term.

On his appointment, Tonge said: "Obviously, it is a massive compliment and is something I have taken with both arms and am looking forward to, moving forward.

"I think I represent the club and live and work here and have played here. It is something that is in my blood and a place where I love being at. It is something I feel strongly about because I love the club."

Stendel added: "After Andreas left the club, we needed a solution and I think this is a good solution.

"After working together for two weeks together, I can say we have a good feeling and Tongey is from Barnsley and played and worked for Barnsley. In Germany, we would say that he speaks the language of the player."

Ben Williams and Adam Jackson will miss Saturday's trip to Gillingham, Stendel confirmed.