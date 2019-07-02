Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock set for £3m move to Championship rivals Brentford

BARNSLEY centre-half Ethan Pinnock is set to complete a £3m move to Championship rivals Brentford shortly - following on from the recent departure of fellow key defender Liam Lindsay.

The Reds had been speaking to Pinnock, outstanding in 2018-19 for the Oakwell club in a promotion campaign which saw him named in the League One Team of the Season, regarding a new contract for a number of weeks.

The former Forest Green player is contracted at the club until next summer, with Barnsley having been keen to him to agree a contract extension.

But Pinnock has rebuffed the Reds' advances and their offer of a lucrative deal - understood to be worth around £10,000 per week and the club, conscious of his contractual situation, are expected to reluctantly cash in and now sell the 26-year-old.

The Bees were linked with the Londoner in the January transfer window, although they are not understood to have tabled a bid.

Now they have made a firm move with the player set to have a medical ahead of a move back to the capital.

Pinnock's former club Forest Green are entitled to an undisclosed sell-on fee, it is understood.

The departure of Pinnock would represent the third significant exit from the club so far this season, with two of the club's other promotion heroes in the shape of Adam Davies and Lindsay having linked up with Stoke City.

Lindsay moved to the Potteries for a fee rising to £2.5m.