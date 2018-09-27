Barnsley delighted to hear ill helper is recovering after pitch drama

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Andreas Winkler has expressed gratitude on behalf of the club following the news that the condition of matchday helper Stephen Croft is improving – and says that the Reds hope to welcome him back to Oakwell soon.

Mr Croft was airlifted to hospital on Saturday afternoon amid worrying scenes that forced the postponement of the Reds’ home fixture with Burton Albion.

The club volunteer was taken ill just before the kick-off and treated by medical staff for a substantial period of time.

His family provided an update in midweek with the condition of the 61-year-old having improved, with Mr Croft able now to talk to his family and friends.

Winkler said: “It is the best news of the week that Steve is still with us and we are aware that he is talking and now we can look forward to maybe seeing him back at Oakwell.

“We were lucky that our players were not too close, but the Burton players were very close when it happened to Steve. It was a really difficult situation.

“But everybody did well and when we heard that they (medical staff) got Steve back, everybody was clapping hands in the dressing room.”

Meanwhile, deadline-day signing Cauley Woodrow is still likely to be another two weeks away from a return to the first-team fray due to a troublesome muscle problem.

Woodrow is yet to make his debut since arriving from Fulham.

Midfielder Brad Potts could return in tomorrow’s League One game at Fleetwood.