Barnsley face competition for Michael Duff as Blackpool make an official approach to Cheltenham chief

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff - who is a target of Blackpool and Barnsley. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

The Cheltenham Town manager was due to speak with Oakwell officials today about the vacant head coaching role at the club.

Duff is on a five-man shortlist to become the Reds' next coach, but the Yorkshire outfit now potentially face rival competition from across the Pennines.

Pool are seeking a new head coach after Neil Critchley's departure to Aston Villa where he will serve as assistant to Steven Gerrard.

Duff is viewed as a candidate alongside Stoke City assistant Dean Holden, with the Lancashire club keen to bring in an up-and-coming boss with a track record of developing young players.

Alongside Duff, 44, Burton Albion chief Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay are also contenders on the Reds' final shortlist of candidates.

On the search for a new head coach, Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford - who counts Barnsley among his former clubs - said: "We understand that there are a range of emotions that everyone is going through.

"This is a really important decision for us.

"It is so important that we get the decision right so we need to make sure, even though pre-season starts on June 20 and the season is eight weeks away, we are respectful to supporters who want to see us move with the dynamic.

"I hope they know that most of the decisions we have made in the last three years have tried to be the best ones. We have criteria that we think are important with different personalities and profiles.

"We are under some time pressures but we have a set of criteria that we are looking for in the next candidate. This is a good job for someone, the club has come on so far and I hope the next person that comes in is here because they want to be here."

Barnsley hope to be in a position to name a new head coach by June 13.