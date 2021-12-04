Barnsley FC 1 Huddersfield Town 1: A point which suits neither the Reds or Terriers

Action from Barnsley FC's derby draw with Huddersfield Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

There was encouragement for Barnsley in the shape of Carlton Morris, who scored the first goal of the Poya Asbaghi era, while some of their offensive play leading up to the box was presentable enough - without doing too much damage where it hurts teams.

Town, had led through Lewis O’Brien’s well-taken 33rd-minute opener, cancelled out by Morris in the second minute of added-on time in the first half, had more in the way of opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they could not find a way through and the agitation of their big 3,848 travelling support was clear at the end, with an audible, if brief, boo arriving at the final whistle.

For Carlos Corberan, mindful of side’s low-key away form, it was an opportunity passed by. His substitutions were attacking, but did not reap a reward.

In a dire position, Barnsley needed a break and even though it took until the minute of stoppage-time to arrive in the first period, it was somewhat timely. It was their best moment of the afternoon.

It was certainly timely for Michal Helik - who atoned for his error in the lead-up to Town’s opener with a raking long pass to pick out Morris.

The striker underlined his importance to the Reds cause with a neat low finish past Lee Nicholls, to crown a half when he threatened down the left-hand side of a front three.

From a Town perspective, it was undeniably frustrating. Moments earlier, a strike from distance from the recalled Josh Koroma, who posed issues for the home defence, had rattled the woodwork.

That was compounded by some indecision which was seized upon by Morris, who struck with the Reds’ first shot on target.

Town’s goal was also partly due to a mistake and an uncharacteristic one from Helik, who took centre stage in this fixture for the second successive season.

The big Pole produced a loose pass to gift possession to the Terriers with slick work by Danny Ward and Fraizer Campbell, who returned to the side, found the advancing O’Brien, who produced a deadly low finish to put Town in front with his second goal of the campaign.

Prior to that amid a derby played out amid teeming rain, the visitors had the most dangerous moments, even if some of Barnsley’s approach work was half-decent, without the finishing touch and enough players gambling to get in the box.

Town, playing in front of a bumper travelling support, had the game’s first opportunity with the hosts failing to clear a corner.

Harry Toffolo’s low shot was parried by Brad Collins, who then grasped the rebound from Levi Colwill, one of four changes to the Town starting line-up with Danel Sinani ill and Duane Holmes absent - with his partner due to give birth to his first child.

Collins was later called into action to tip over a well-placed curler from Koroma in the nick of time before Morris steered a shot just wide at the other end after Styles nodded down a deep cross from the right by Callum Brittain.

A fine last-ditch challenge from Mads Andersen denied Koroma before Town forged the breakthrough with O’Brien’s crisp low finish.

Koroma was denied by Collins at the near post after Styles’s error and then shuddered the woodwork before Morris produced his much-needed moment to ensure the derby was intriguingly placed heading into the second half.

It followed an opening 45 minutes which saw home fans also vent their spleen in the direction of Matthew Donohue following some decisions which they were not happy including a couple of half-shouts for penalties which were rebuffed.

Barnsley started the second half in bright enough fashion, although it was Town who had the first opportunity with O’Brien dragging a low shot wide before Koroma cut inside and saw his well-struck effort flash off target after cutting inside on the left.

Koroma had the next chance with his deflected shot blocked by Collins as Barnsley tried to fashion out a telling chance at the other end after producing some neat enough build up but lack quality with the final option.

As time ticked by, both sets of supporters waited for a moment of inspiration, or failing that an error from their rival.

Barnsley’s contributions came via an opportunist’s strike from Woodrow which flashed wide, while Nicholls comfortably held Morris’s header.

Barnsley: Collins; Helik, Andersen, Kitching; Brittain; Palmer (Benson 75), Gomes, Styles (J Williams 87); Iseka (Adeboyejo 62), Woodrow, Morris. Substitutes unused: Walton, Moon, Hondermarck, Cole.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Turton, Lees, Colwill; Thomas (Aarons 82), High, O’Brien, Toffolo; Ward, Campbell (Odubeko 55), Koroma. Substitutes unused: Schofield, Pearson, Ruffles, Sarr, Russell.