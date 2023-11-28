BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins insists that his side’s controversial - and bizarre - late winner against Wycombe was a legitimate goal as the Reds ended a difficult November with a relieving last-gasp victory at Oakwell.

Wanderers keeper Max Stryjek, in attempting to waste a bit of time with his struggling side not far away from a precious point, tried to run down the clock in the first minute of stoppage time with the ball at his feet.

Sam Cosgrove, chasing something which was not even a lost cause, challenged the custodian as he gathered the ball.

Under slight pressure from the big Barnsley frontman, Stryjek inexplicably coughed up the ball and Cosgrove tucked the loose ball into the net, with the goal given.

Wanderers midfielder Harry Boyes was sent off for his protests following the decision.

On whether he had seen anything quite like Cosgrove’s goal - his first for the club - Collins said: “Yes. We were 2-0 up at Bramall Lane - Sheffield United against Bournemouth and Steve Simonsen has got the ball and I am running up the pitch and he goes to throw it to someone and the guy bumps into him and he drops it and it goes into goal and he turns around and its given it as a goal.

"It is very bizarre and I have been part of that before. I have just watched it back there, make of it what you want.

"For me, the contact is nowhere near enough to go down. The keeper drops onto the ball, if he holds Onto the ball, we are not even talking about that he drops the ball.

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"He certainly does not drop the ball because of Sam’s contact, he drops the ball because he falls to the floor and Sam finishes it off as a good striker should.

"It was the keeper’s decision to drop to the floor and then he dropped it.

"But I said to the players, I don’t want the bizarre circumstances of the goal to take away from the fact that we deservedly won three points.

"We did everything but put the ball into the net in the second half and eventually got our rewards.”

Wycombe counterpart Matt Bloomfield said: “To lose in that manner is extremely disappointing.

"I couldn’t get to speak to him (referee) at the full-time whistle, I thought the important thing at that point was to applaud our supporters who had made their way all the way up here on a Tuesday night and to get back in the middle of the night and spend their money supporting us…

"We put that much effort into it and to be robbed of a point to take home with them.