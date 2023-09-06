NEILL COLLINS is confident that new Barnsley signing Sam Cosgrove will get better with age after joining the Reds at the age of 26.

The East Yorkshireman, who joined on deadline day from Birmingham City, made his debut in Tuesday's EFL Trophy win over Grimsby Town.He provided an assist with the flick on for fellow deadline-day recruit and debutant Owen Dodgson's first-half opener in the 2-0 victory against the Mariners.

On the merits of Cosgrove, who has signed an initial two-year deal, Collins, whose side recorded a third successive triumph in all competitions, said: "It's something that gives defenders something to think about. I think he will help the other strikers.

"As a striker, you might look at it as competition, but I think it will help them all because he will attract defenders and attention and can score goals.

New Barnsley signing Sam Cosgrove. Picture courtesy of BFC.

"He wanted to come here as well and I think you could see his commitment which was there (in Tuesday).

"At times, we could have had more quality. But when you have got that commitment, you have got a chance.

"With these target strikers with big bodies, they only get better with age as well.

"It is sometimes different with the younger, smaller and quicker ones who can do their best when they are young. I think Sam will just continue to improve."

On the performance of debutants Dodgson, Cosgrove and Jamie McCart, the Reds chief added: "It is good for Owen, Sam and Jamie (to get a game under their belt and get some minutes, so that when we are playing against Burton, it's not the first time (debut), which is good.