Barnsley FC captain targeted by Championship newcomers Portsmouth and Cardiff City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Jun 2024, 08:47 BST
BARNSLEY captain Jordan Williams has emerged as a leading target for Championship newcomers Portsmouth - but face competition from Cardiff City, among others.

Williams recently left Oakwell, having chosen to quit the club at the end of his current deal.

Fellow key players Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Nicky Cadden are to also head for pastures new.

Former Huddersfield Town player Williams, who joined the Reds in August 2018, has been a mainstay of the Barnsley line-up for several seasons.

Former Barnsley captain Jordan Williams. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Former Barnsley captain Jordan Williams. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Pompey view right back as a priority area following Joe Rafferty's departure to Rotherham United, while the club have decided not to take up an option on Zak Swanson.

Williams, 24, who has considerable experience at Championship level, is viewed as a strong option by Pompey.

Cardiff are also seen to be keen on Williams, who has also previously interested Preston North End, ahead of Friday’s official opening of the summer transfer window.

On the incoming front, Barnsley are chasing several targets after making their first breakthrough of the close season with the capture of former captain Conor Hourihane as head coach.

