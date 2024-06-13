BARNSLEY captain Jordan Williams has emerged as a leading target for Championship newcomers Portsmouth - but face competition from Cardiff City, among others.

Williams recently left Oakwell, having chosen to quit the club at the end of his current deal.

Fellow key players Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Nicky Cadden are to also head for pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Huddersfield Town player Williams, who joined the Reds in August 2018, has been a mainstay of the Barnsley line-up for several seasons.

Former Barnsley captain Jordan Williams. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Pompey view right back as a priority area following Joe Rafferty's departure to Rotherham United, while the club have decided not to take up an option on Zak Swanson.

Williams, 24, who has considerable experience at Championship level, is viewed as a strong option by Pompey.

Cardiff are also seen to be keen on Williams, who has also previously interested Preston North End, ahead of Friday’s official opening of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad