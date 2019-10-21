Barnsley FC caretaker manager Adam Murray calls on the Reds to 'ruin the party' for Championship leaders West Brom

BARNSLEY caretaker manager Adam Murray has called on his Reds side to 'ruin the party' for Championship leaders West Brom at The Hawthorns tomorrow night.

Barnsley's run without a win in all competitions stretched to 13 matches in Saturday's draw with Swansea, but an impressive display against the Welsh high-fliers has lifted spirits ahead of the trip to the Midlanders.

Murray, speaking on Monday morning, said: "For me, Swansea are good, but these (West Brom) are on a different playing field.

"We had a meeting this morning and you can go there with fear and anxiety as they have such good players; Premier League players and they are top of the league.

"But I don't think we are about that and that is not in our make-up. We will go there with structure, but at the same time, go and attack.

"Nobody expected us to get anything on Saturday, apart from within our dressing room. No-one is going to expect anything from us tomorrow. We enjoy ruining parties, so that will be our plan."

Defenders Bambo Diaby and Dimitri Cavare are rated as '70-30' to feature at the Hawthorns after coming off late on during the game with Swansea.

Murray added: "Both are probably 70-30 at the minute. One has a fitness test this moming and with the other one, we are going to have to wait until the morning as he's a little bit sore.

"We are hopeful, but at the same time, we won't risk anything. Both are just strains and I think they put that much effort in on Saturday that a lot of the physical data and numbers were really high.

"Some of them were higher than they have been all season and with that comes a little bit of fatigue in the game, which I think we saw at the end. We had to get them off to be cautious and make sure we gave them the best chance for Tuesday.

On whether Kenny Dougall will feature after his comeback at the weekend, he added: "Being the kind of player Kenny is, he wants to play every game and every minute. He is intelligent enough to manage himself through games."