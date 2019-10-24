Barnsley FC caretaker manager Adam Murray 'going with the flow' and not focusing on his own position

BARNSLEY caretaker manager Adam Murray insists he is not focusing on his own position and potential for an extended spell in charge of the Reds after an impressive start to his interim tenure.

Murray's two games in charge have yielded two morale-boosting draws against play-off chasing Swansea City and Championship leaders West Brom, with Barnsley making the short trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in renewed heart on Saturday.



But as for his own future, the 38-year-old is playing a straight bat, with the club's owners continuing to assess their options and scruntise candidates ahead of making their call regarding the next permanent head coach.

He said: "I am in constant dialogue with them, they are in a process which I fully understand. In terms of me saying I want this or that, that has not happened, I am just going with the flow at the minute.

"When you are making big decisions I totally understand that. It is not about me, it is what is best for the football club, if that takes a couple more days or a couple more weeks then we just have to make sure when the decision is made everyone is in the right place.

"I have to plan for that situation. I could get a phone call in two days and they have found the man they want, it could be two weeks, I don't know.

"For the sake and benefit of the group, I have to plan for what I think is needed. A new manager might come in and have different ideas, but what we have said as a group of staff is that we plan for every eventuality and whatever happens we will hopefully be in a strong position.

Defender Aapo Halme will be assessed by the club's medical staff after missing the game at the Hawthorns with a calf issue, while Sami Radlinger is set to return to training next week following a knee problem which has sidelined him since being injured in the home game with Luton Town on August 24.