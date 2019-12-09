Barnsley FC explain decision to sack Daniel Stendel as Hearts pledge to fight any compensation claims in 'strongest possible terms'

BARNSLEY have broken their silence regarding the circumstances of Daniel Stendel's departure - and claim that a major part of their decision to sack him was because he spoke to a rival Championship side without permission earlier in the season.

The German, 45, axed by Barnsley in early October, was installed as the new head coach at SPL side Heart of Midlothian on Saturday.

Stendel and his representatives have been in dispute over a severance package with Barnsley - with his contract due to run until next summer. It is understood that compensation is yet to be finalised with the club in dispute with the Edinburgh outfit.

In a separate statement issued early this evening, Hearts have insisted that they don't owe Barnsley a penny in compensation for Stendel after consulting lawyers on the appointment of their new manager.

A Barnsley statement read: "Early in the season, Daniel Stendel entered into negotiations with a rival Sky Bet Championship club, to take over their managerial post and recruited other members of contracted Barnsley Football Club staff to follow him.

"Never once did Mr Stendel seek approval or alert members of the club’s board to these discussions.

"Only when approached, by the board, was there any sign of acknowledgement.

"This was a clear violation of Mr Stendel’s contract and created additional unnecessary ‎distractions for our club which was recently promoted to the Sky Bet Championship.

"This event, coupled with numerous other issues, led to removal of Mr Stendel as head coach.

"Out of respect for his contributions to the tremendous 2018/2019 season, we wanted to settle this matter privately and amicably out of the eye of the public.

"After two months of unproductive discussions (and the subsequent public announcement by Heart of Midlothian that he has joined them as their new manager), the club cannot wait any longer in speaking to its fans.

"More recently we have attempted negotiations of a settlement with Heart of Midlothian Football Club for the services of Mr Stendel, Chris Stern, and Dale Tonge to no avail.

"The club will continue to vigorously defend its rights against all parties involved in tampering of club staff so the club recovers all damages incurred. All recovered damages will be reinvested in our squad."

A Hearts statement read: "We are aware of the statement released by Barnsley Football Club earlier today in relation to our appointment of Daniel Stendel to the post of first team Manager.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Heart of Midlothian Football Club, we would like to reassure our supporters that we have followed all proper procedures in appointing Daniel Stendel.

"He was not an employee of Barnsley Football Club when we first consulted him and there is no basis on which Heart of Midlothian Football Club is liable to Barnsley Football Club.

"Misleading reports and statements to the contrary elsewhere are entirely false. Should any claim be commenced against Heart of Midlothian Football Club, it will be defended in the strongest possible terms.



"We are looking forward to supporting Daniel in what we hope will be a long and successful tenure at Heart of Midlothian. Given that we consider any threatened claim to be entirely without merit, we do not propose to comment further on this matter."