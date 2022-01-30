Philip Billing’s first-half header from close range was enough to condemn Poya Asbaghi’s side to their fourth consecutive defeat in the league, which leaves them eight points from safety and without a win in 11 matches.

Chants of ‘We want Conway out’ – a reference to Barnsley’s co-chairman Paul Conway – could be heard throughout the game from disgruntled supporters in the Ponty End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were also calls for the club’s majority shareholders, Pacific Media Group – whose main investors include co-chairmen Conway and Chien Lee - to ‘get out of our club’, with some Bournemouth supporters even lending their voices to the protests during the second half.

Barnsley fans clash with stewards after protesting against the owners of the club during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley.

Several dozen fans congregated at the bottom of the South Stand in the second period to make their chants more audible for those in the directors’ box – and a small number of them later had to be held back by stewards, who they scuffled with after the final whistle.

On the pitch, Barnsley produced seven efforts on goal but could not find a breakthrough as Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers made several smart stops to deny Aaron Leya Iseka, Devante Cole, Callum Styles and debutant Aiden Marsh.

Bournemouth defender Gary Cahill was sent off late on after being booked twice for thwarting two Barnsley attacks with foul play.

Barnsley fans clash with stewards after protesting against the owners of the club during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley

With boss Asbaghi still absent from the touchline following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this week, the Reds were once again led by assistant coach Ferran Sibila.