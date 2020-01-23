Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber on the 'good exchange' regarding potential new signing Michael Sollbauer

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber has confirmed that the Reds are in a 'good exchange' with his former club Wolfsberger AC regarding the transfer of experienced defender Michael Sollbauer.

Reports in Austria have linked the Reds with the 29-year-old and have suggested that a deal has been reached.

Struber has hinted that transfer movement, both in and out, is close.

The Reds chief, has distanced himself from reports linking the club with Doncaster Rovers' captain Ben Whiteman, said: "Michael Sollbauer was my captain at Wolfsberger AC. He is a very interesting player with big experience and strength.

"That is what we need in the future, but now it is not fixed. We are in a good exchange, but no more."

Meanwhile, Struber has confirmed that there are no updates regarding Bambo Diaby, with no time-scale on how long it will take the Football Association to investigate into reports that he failed a drugs test following the game at Blackburn Rovers on November 23.

The defender has suspended from first-team playing duties while the FA investigate.

He said: "It is a difficult situation for me and my team. The process is running and we have no (new) information from FA.

"This is the situation with Bambo. I don't know what is coming and I need my 100 per cent focus not on the situation about Bambo, but in my next game and game plan."

Clarke Oduor could return for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Portsmouth after an ankle injury - although he is not at 100 per cent.

Mike Bahre is set to miss out again through illness.