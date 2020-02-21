Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber reveals his delight after Reds win Performance of the Week award

BARNSLEY have secured the League Managers Association's LG Performance of the Week following their outstanding 3-0 victory at Championship promotion chasers Fulham last Saturday.

The panel comprises of LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Joe Royle, Dave Bassett and Barry Fry - and boasts a combined total of over 6,500 competitive matches in professional football.

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber received a celebratory bottle of champagne, courtesy of Tanners Wines, and an LG Performance of the Week trophy in a presentation to commemorate the result.

Upon receiving the award, Struber said: "It was a great performance and I would like to thank LG and the LMA for the recognition.

“The award is not just for me, it represents the performance of the staff, the players and over 1,300 fans who travelled to Craven Cottage.

“I hope that this result is the kick-off for more big wins, starting on Saturday against Middlesbrough."