Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber targeting 'one or two' incoming loan signings

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber says that the Reds are targeting one or two loan additions ahead of Friday night's transfer deadline - while admitting there is rival interest in his targets.

The Austrian, whose side visit Charlton Athletic in a key relegation 'six-pointer' on Saturday, is keen to do further business before 11pm on Friday, with another central defensive option being high on his wish-list.

Gerhard Struber.

On the prospect of further business, Struber, who says that he has targets in England, Europe and further afield, said: "Maybe. We have one or two options now. We hope we can find one or two players more.

"It will be good if we can bring in one or two players in the next few hours.

"We need one more player in the development of our game who can bring more experience in this case - and (then) one more.

"I am hopeful now that we can create these transfers in the next few hours.

"We are in a good exchange. But these players are also interesting other clubs and more options and it is not so easy to find the right player that can help us from the first second. This is the big challenge.

"We will see, but I hope we can bring more information."

Meanwhile, Struber - who has confirmed that Marcel Ritzmaier will miss Saturday's game with Charlton with injury - says there are no definitive updates regarding Dani Pinillos, Dimitri Cavare and Mamadou Thiam, who remain at the club despite attracting interest from other clubs.

As it stands, despite interest, the trio have not agreed to finalise transfers elsewhere and has hinted that they have turned down moves to other clubs.

On the prospect of that situation changing before the deadline, he added: "The situation is, at this time, the same and similar to the last few weeks.

"We have no (new) decision in another direction for the boys and I think for these players, it is very important for them to find a club to give them game-time.

"Now the situation is not so easy for the players with no game time. They are not happy for the situation now and for these players, it is very important for them to find a club. I hope so.

"It is a win-win for every player and our club.

"I hope we can bring the others to other clubs and they are very happy with this new club and new aim. But it is not so easy to find the right club who the players accept and have a big motivation for the next step."