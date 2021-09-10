Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp on a 'bad situation' for Isaac Christie-Davies

Schopp revealed last month that the former Liverpool player was not in his immediate plans - and was seeking to loan him to boost his game-time levels.

But the transfer deadline passed with Christie-Davies, who has made no impact in his time at Oakwell since joining on a three-year deal last September, still at the club and he will continue to train with the under-23s.

On the situation with the 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Slovak Super Liga side Dunajská Streda, Schopp said: "When we were talking about Christie-Davies, it was all about finding a solution where he can play and get minutes and develop.

Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It is my point of view that young players always have to play and if I see a young player has a lot of conquering (competition) and a lot of players in his position where he will provide not get these minutes, I always suggest to find a short-term solution for a loan to find him (somewhere) to play.

"It did not work out that way and in one end, it is a bad situation for him. But he will move to the under-23s, I guess and we have a department which is good at developing players."

"We are always in good touch with the under-23s and with training sessions and all that stuff, we always need players, so it is all about always being aware.

"Obviously again, the most important thing for him is to play and if it is the under-23s, then it is the under-23s.

On the chances of Christie-Davies working his way into his plans if he progresses, the Austrian continued: "Everybody has the chance. We are always looking in our envirponment in which players are developing.