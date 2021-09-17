Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp on why opponents Blackburn Rovers have an advantage

Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

BARNSLEY head coach Markus Schopp has stressed he has no great issue with the fact that weekend opponents Blackburn Rovers will have an extra day’s preparation ahead of Saturday’s Roses meeting at Oakwell.

Rovers were in action on Tuesday night, also against Yorkshire opponents in a 2-0 home win over Hull City, while Barnsley were in action on the following night in a 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

It means that the Reds will have less than 72 hours before they return to action and Schopp admits that it will provide Blackburn with a slight advantage.

Philosophical about the situation, Schopp said: “It is how the situation is. We cannot change anything.

“It was already (decided) that we don’t have this big travelling (period) and Stoke to Barnsley is not that big.

“It is definitely a situation which brings a bit of favour for the other team. But it is not a situation we have to think a lot about. It is all about bringing our match plan in the hands of the guys and they know how we want to play.

“We have today’s (Friday) session as a recovery session and it is only about the tactical stuff. Tomorrow, we have to bring it all out onto the pitch and I am pretty sure we will.”

Schopp has revealed that midfielder Romal Palmer is a doubt for the Rovers game due to a knock, but Jordan Williams could be involved if he comes through training well on Friday.

Remy Vita is also likely to be in the Reds’ match-day squad.

Several players remain sidelined include Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris, while Liam Kitching serves the final game of a three-man bench.

Obbi Oulare is also continuing to work on his fitness, with Josh Benson still isolating. Ben Williams is unlikely to be in the squad.

On whether the Reds have any fresh injury doubts after the Stoke game, Schopp said: “The only one is Romal, who is struggling a bit. We will find out today after the practice if he will be available or not.

“Jordan Williams will today take part in our practice session and I assume it won’t be a problem to put him on the bench and this is probably a player where we discuss later on.

“Ben Williams will re-start today, but I don’t think he will make it for tomorrow and more or less we will have a similar situation to Wednesday