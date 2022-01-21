Barnsley FC head coach Poya Asbaghi gives updates on transfers, Obbi Oulare, Toby Sibbick and Michal Helik

The transfer window closes for business at the end of this month and so far, the Oakwell outfit have failed to make any inroads in terms of fresh additions to somehow galvanise their wretched season thus far.

Speculation has centred on some players leaving with Dutch club Willem II rumoured to be a potential destination for striking flop Obbi Oulare, although it is understood that a move there is unlikely as it stands.

The futures of the likes of Toby Sibbick, who has not featured at first-team level since November 20, is also up in the air with Callum Brittain is reportedly on the radar of other Championship clubs, according to reports.

Poya Asbaghi. Picture: PA

On the situation with Oulare, Asbaghi said: "I never sit here and comment which players are going to stay and leave. We will just wait and see.

"When the day comes when somebody will tell me that they will not be here, then we will have to take it from there.

"I know overall that there will be probably some interest in our players; I don't know which.

"It is not so fair (with Oulare) as he has been injured for a long time and he has not been able to do so much as he has not been training with us

"The club have made some room for players coming in and at this moment right now, we are not so dependent on players leaving for us to be able to bring a player in. It is more about finding the right type of player.

"I think we need to strength our squad overall (across positions) and not look at which player is. Of course we have said we need to strengthen up front, where Cauley (Woodrow) was a player who has this position. But I would say it is not necessary that we need a player just for Cauley's position."

On Sibbick's situation, he commented: "All the players who contracted to Barnsley are our responsibility and we just have to wait and see until the last day of the window - to see which players will stay and which ones will not. For now, every player who is here is in our plans.

"We know we want to bring players in, but we have to be open for interest in players going out."

Meanwhile, Asbaghi is confident that Barnsley have enough players available for Saturday's trip to Birmingham following two successive postponements due to Covid issues in the Reds camp.

He said: "At the moment, yes as we still have the numbers you must have to play. During this week, we have had 14 players available and that is enough to play the game. I am hoping we can play the game as long as we don't have other players out."

Michal Helik is a doubt, while Woodrow is sidelined along with Aapo Halme.

On Helik, he added: "I was hoping to get a clear answer about him today. Unfortunately, I haven't, so we have to take some late tests on him tomorrow to see if he can be included in the trip to Birmingham.

"Let's see and wait to see if he has recovered. If not, I am hoping that he will be part of the squad and be able to train in full next week at least."