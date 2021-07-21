Barnsley FC co-chairmen Paul Conway (left) and Chien Lee (right).

Alongside Barnsley, PMG also own Belgium First Division A club KV Oostende , whose executive chairman is former Oakwell CEO Gauthier Ganaye, Danish second tier outfit Esbjerg FB, French side AS Nancy - managed by ex-Reds head coach Daniel Stendel - and Swiss side FC Thun.

Back in January, the Chinese-American consortium, whose main investors include Barnsley co-chairmen and majority shareholders Paul Conway and Chien Lee - acquired French Ligue 2 outfit Nancy.

Ganaye was made president of Nancy, while also continuing as executive chairman of KV Oostende.

Then in April, Esbjerg FB, relegated from the top tier Superliga last season, became another club to come under the control of PMG.

Now, The Athletic are reporting that Den Bosch have now become the third club to join their portfolio this year. The group had also been linked with another Dutch outfit in ADO Den HaaG.

Further back in May, 2020, the group had agreed a deal to buy debt-ridden Belgian outfit Oostende.

PMG acquired a majority shareholding in the struggling Belgian top-flight club - paying off part of the debts immediately, with another part to be paid off in the longer term.

Back in 2019, the group had previously failed in a bid to buy Championship Partick Thistle.