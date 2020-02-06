Barnsley FC must learn from transfer window and bide their time in search for right defensive option insists Gerhard Struber

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber insists that he will bide his time and wait for the right option in the free agent market - with the Reds yet to find a breakthrough in their search for another experienced central defender.

The Championship strugglers failed to land a desired-for senior option ahead of the January window deadline at 11pm on January 31 - much to the frustration of supporters.

Gerhard Struber. PICTURE: TONY JOHNSON.

A disappointing weekend loss to relegation rivals Charlton Athletic - which again showcased the defensive failings which have blighted the club's campaign - has intensified the pressure on the Reds, seven points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Stoke City going into Saturday's home derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

It has also increased the focus to bring another Championship ready centre-half to potential save the club's ailing season, more especially with Bambo Diaby remaining suspended from first-team matches after receiving notification that the Football Association is investigating a potential anti-doping violation by the defender.

Struber, who has ruled out using Dimitri Cavare and Dani Pinillos this season along with Mamadou Thiam - who will continue to train with the first team, but will not be involved in his match-day plans - "It is a priority that we pick up a good player in the defence. But we need the right player.

"When we are not 100 per cent convinced it is the right player, it is better we don't do it.

"We must learn from the last transfer window and when we are 100 per cent convinced that this is the right player who can help us from the first second - especially in this moment - and we can grow this player and it is the right time for them to come to Barnsley, then we do it.

"When we are not convinced, it is better we don't do it.

"It was not the special moment on the last day of the transfer window, but maybe I also trust in my boys here and believe in them.

"But it is not a surprise that one or two players of high quality are necessary for the big task of staying in this league.

"We can learn from the last time what we can do better in the next transfer window."

On the seatch for free agents, he added: "We look for players who maybe can help us. Maybe we pick up a player now, but it is not so easy."