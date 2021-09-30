A dreadful final half-hour saw the Reds concede three goals at Oakwell en route to a painful 3-1 reverse which intensified the pressure on head coach Markus Schopp as the club’s winless run extended to a worrying eight games ahead of Saturday’s Championship game with Millwall.

A goal in front after an hour, Barnsley disintegrated following a tactical switch by Forest and the arrival from the bench of Lewis Grabban. The Reds lacked leadership, method and structure in a damning last thirty minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angry supporters let players and staff know in no uncertain terms what they felt about the alarming capitulation at the final whistle and an early-season drama could plunge into an autumn crisis if Schopp’s side lose to Millwall.

Brad Collins of Barnsley (Picture: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

On the reaction from fans, keeper Collins – the main individual positive alongside Michal Helik in a poor team start to 2021-22 – said: “It is very understandable. It is not good enough and we know that in the changing room and the coaches know that.

“We are really trying to put it right. We have to go again on Saturday and the fans deserve so much more and we want to give it to them.

“He (Schopp) was a little bit angry, but it is a long road. We want to get wins on the board early doors and we are not doing it, but we have got to keep going.”

Expressing the need for Barnsley’s players to move on quickly, while acknowledging the importance of Saturday’s game ahead of the second international break, he continued: “There is no time to be down in football and feelingsorry for ourselves. We will pick ourselves up and go again.

Barnsley's Aaron Leya Iseka takes on Forest's Djed Spence. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“The best thing about being in the Championship is that after a tough few games, you have got a chance straightaway to put it back right. We’ll give more than 100 per cent to get the win.

“We have won one game in ten, so there is no hiding that, so maybe it does make it (Millwall game) a bit more important. We need wins.”

Midfielder Josh Benson, a late withdrawal from Wednesday’s starting line-up due to a muscle problem, is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s game.