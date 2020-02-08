Barnsley FC players gave everything and got back in the good books of Reds supporters, insists head coach Gerhard Struber

BARNSLEY head coach Gerhard Struber felt that his spirited side got back in the good books of supporters after showing character and desire in a 1-1 derby draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

After conceding a soft and unfortunate opener, the Reds rallied impressively and soon levelled thanks to Cauley Woodrow's 12th goal of the season and produced an uplfiting performance - even if there was considerable disappointment at not picking up three points.

Struber, whose side ended a four-match losing streak in all competitions, said: "The mood was top and the engagement and energy from my team was very good and we created a high-intensity game, especially in the second half.

"Every single player gave all what they could in this game in this moment. This was our aim.

"We showed the Barnsley fans a good game and performance and work.

"I am happy with our performance, but in our situation, one point is not enough.

"This is the disappointing reality. It is not easy after playing so well. We worked so hard for the momentum and we had a big focus and concentration on set-plays.

"The goal from the opponent was so lucky. But we never gave up after this goal. It was a good next step for the boys, especially my captain.

"Alex went forward with his performance. Cauley Woodrow and my centre-backs. They played very well.

"After this disappointment and frustration at losing games, this was the first step in the right direction. I hope we can bring the points in the next games."

Singling out praise for senior players Mowatt and Woodrow, the Austrian added: "When I saw the work from Cauley and Alex, they also worked so hard in the defence.

"Not only when we were on the ball, but off it. Their work together was the Barnsley style and I think that is what the fans saw."