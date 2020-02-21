Barnsley FC receive 'significant fine' after being found guilty of FA charge relating to 'discriminatory behaviour' towards Stoke winger James McClean

BARNSLEY have received a 'significant fine' after being found guilty of breaching FA Rule E20 - following investigations into the behaviour of a section of home supporters in November's home game with Stoke City.

The fine follows an investigation by the Football Association into alleged discriminatory behaviour towards visiting player James McClean in the Championship game on November 9, 2019.

The Stoke and Republic of Ireland winger was regularly booed and subjected to sectarian chanting by a section of the home crowd.

Anti-IRA and anti-Pope songs were directed at McClean, who hails from Derry, where British soldiers shot 28 unarmed civilians on Bloody Sunday in 1972, killing 13.

The meeting between the two sides came on the eve of Remembrance Sunday, with a minute’s silence held before the game and both sets of players wearing poppies of their shirts.

Barnsley have pledged to potentially ban any individuals who were found to be involved in the discriminatory behaviour.

A Barnsley statement read: "Barnsley Football Club has received a significant fine after being found guilty of breaching FA Rule E20 during the Sky Bet Championship fixture at Oakwell against Stoke City on 9th November 2019.

"Barnsley Football Club has a zero tolerance policy on any form of discrimination and as such, are immensely disappointed to have been found guilty of violating FA rulings.

"The club will act upon the case findings and will continue to work closely with The FA and Kick It Out.

"Anybody found to be involved in any form of discriminatory behaviour when representing Barnsley Football Club face a potential ban from attending matches."