Barnsley FC: Return of Carlton Morris for Reds should be worth waiting for

But according to Jo Laumann, who takes charge of the Reds for a third and final game at Fulham tomorrow before Asbaghi officially starts work on Monday, it is still very significant.

Out since mid-August with a knee injury, Morris has been badly missed, with Laumann quick to hail his influence on and off the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laumann said: “We are happy to have him back. Before the international break, it would have been a risk to put him in as he only had one or two proper sessions with the group.

Carlton Morris returns to action for Barnsley FC after being sidelined since early August. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Because his influence is so big, I did not take the risk as it is about the future of the team and to have him available for the rest of the season.

“It is why I gave him one full week’s training with the team. He is a big influence on and off the pitch. Off the pitch, he has been there every day for the team. To have him around with his energy is an influence on the team.”

Meanwhile, Laumann has confirmed he will be part of Asbaghi’s coaching team at Oakwell alongside Ferran Sibila.

While, Laumamn professes to having designs on being a permanent head coach at some point later in his career, he is eager to continue his education for the time being.

NEW ERA: Poya Asbaghi was announced as the new Barnsley head coach on Wednesday morning. Picture: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Laumann added: “For sure, I want to be a head coach, but I am still at the point where I want to learn things and get more experience from every day.

“I am going to be part of it (going forward) with Barnsley. I said it before for a couple of weeks now that I would only concentrate and do my best in the time I am in charge to prepare the team and try and help us get the points.

“But when the new manager comes in, I am going to be an assistant and help him the best that I can.”