Striker Devante Cole insists they cannot, and it is the responsibility of every Reds player still standing to lift their game five per cent and drag the club out of the relegation zone.

“Once you start doing that (feeling sorry for yourself), it’s all over but we’re never looking to do that,” said Cole, one of the more experienced figures in a youthful dressing room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Injuries can’t be an excuse. It’s the same players who train in the week and we’ve got to be better. We’ll be better. Being one of the older ones it does start with people like me and the older boys but it’s everyone at this point.

Barnsley's Devante Cole Picture: Bruce Rollinson

There was a period of about 25 minutes on Tuesday when, already cruising at 2-0 up, Nottingham Forest allowed their visitors to play but a Barnsley side without Poya Asbaghi through a throat infection and with only one Championship start among their six substitutes, lacked the belief to make something of it.

“It’s definitely hard when you’re struggling for form but it’s just got to come from inside, we’ve got to get back to basics and find that win,” said Cole.”

Asked how the coaching staff can instill belief into a squad without wins, Asbaghi’s assistant Ferran Siliba replied: “With training and effort and showing which things are good and which things we need to improve. If we find these things, we have to convince the players to do it.”