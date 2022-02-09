Barnsley FC striker Carlton Morris on being a leader amid desperate times at Oakwell

Despite missing a good third of the season with a knee injury, the Reds forward is still the club's top-scorer with five goals in a campaign which has also seen him affected by Covid issues, latterly.

He is one of a just a few players who has stepped up to the plate and while the former Norwich City striker is not one to make predictions, rest assured that he will give everything from a personal perspective and not thrown in the towel amid an awful campaign - due to a sense of pride in his own performance and a desire to provide a few morsels of comfort to Reds followers.

Taking responsibility also sits well on Morris's shoulders. He is not the sort to hide away and won't start now.

Barnsley striker Carlton Morris. Picture Tony Johnson

Morris, who levelled for the Reds in Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Luton and has scored two of Barnsley's last three league goals, said: "For sure. That (taking responsibility) comes with the territory with my personality and age in this group as well.

"I am one of the older players and senior players and the lads take on information really well whether that be constructive information or enthusiasm.

"It is a good group to be a part of and leader in, even though we are in the situation we are in.

"I have always been that sort of person and it is something that comes from when you are young, but you can also learn.

"I know a few lads in the dressing room who were a bit quieter in the dressing room last year and now they are taking on responsibility and that is good to see and we need more of that sort of thing.

"It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks go."

Alongside personal motivation, Morris admits he and his team-mates are desperate to give something back to their club's supporters who have not seen their side win away from home since April, while Barnsley have won just a pitiful two league matches so far this term.

That did not stop around 2,300 travelling to Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Saturday and a hardy band of just over 300 fans were at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday. Sadly, the result was an all-to familiar story.

He added: "For sure, it is a horrible feeling clapping them game after game after game following a defeat. But we owe it to the gaffer (Poya Asbaghi) and Ferran (Sibila) and the fans especially to start getting some positive results.