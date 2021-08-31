Barnsley FC striker George Miller makes loan switch to League Two strugglers Walsall

George Miller, pictured on his first Barnsley start at Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The 23-year-old - who joined the Reds from Middlesbrough in January, 2019, has struggled to make an impression during his time at Oakwell, with his first full start arriving in the Carabao Cup tie at hometown club Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller - the final year of his deal with Barnsley - caught the eye in an unaccustomed role on the right, but has now been allowed to head out on loan to bolster his prospects of regular football, with the attacker being down the pecking order at Barnsley.