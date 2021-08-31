Barnsley FC striker George Miller makes loan switch to League Two strugglers Walsall

The 23-year-old - who joined the Reds from Middlesbrough in January, 2019, has struggled to make an impression during his time at Oakwell, with his first full start arriving in the Carabao Cup tie at hometown club Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.
Miller - the final year of his deal with Barnsley - caught the eye in an unaccustomed role on the right, but has now been allowed to head out on loan to bolster his prospects of regular football, with the attacker being down the pecking order at Barnsley.
Miller, an unused substitute in Saturday's Championship home game with Birmingham City, spent previous loan stints at Bradford City and Scunthorpe United following his move to Oakwell.