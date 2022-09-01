Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of the Polish centre-back, who is keen to leave Oakwell to boost his World Cup chances with his national team, has been up in the air all summer.

Town, chasing new central defensive options with Matty Pearson out injured, have been in talks with Barnsley about Helik and the discussions are now thought to be at an advanced stage regarding the financial structure of the deal.

Helik has not featured this season due to a thigh niggle, but it will not impact on his chances of a move.

Michal Helik, front right, is wanted by Huddersfield, and Callum Styles, background, by Blackburn and Stoke (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Speaking recently, Reds head coach Michael Duff said: “I wouldn’t have thought so. It’s just a little niggle. If anyone wants to buy a good player, which he is, it won’t affect it one way or the other. Whether it happens or not I don’t know.”

Helik has been the subject of previous interest from his homeland in Lech Poznan, but the central defender was not keen on the move.

Meanwhile, another player who could be leaving Oakwell ahead of the deadline is Callum Styles, with a number of clubs at home and abroad interested in the versatile midfielder.

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City - whose new manager Alex Neil attended Barnsley's recent game with Bristol Rovers - are among the Championship admirers and there is plenty of interest elsewhere.

Michal Helik rises for a high ball.(Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United and Hull City are also rumoured to be interested in Styles along with Millwall and Sunderland.

Greek outfit Olympiakos and Turkish giants Beskitas, managed by ex-Reds head coach Valerien Ismael, were linked with the Hungary international earlier this summer.

The future of forward Aaron Leya Iseka is also under the microscope, with Duff stating last week that there was a chance of him leaving before the deadline.

On the incoming front, Barnsley are chasing a new recruit or two and have spoken to a host of clubs about bringing in a new face on loan.