Barnsley FC transfer news: Coventry City pressing ahead in their bid to sign Liam Kitching

BARNSLEY defender Liam Kitching remains a target for Championship outfit Coventry City – with the Sky Blues pressing ahead in their bid to sign the defender ahead of tonight’s deadline.

The Sky Blues saw a £2.5m bid turned down by the League One outfit last month - with the fee rising to £3m.

This week, they increased their offer in a £4m package, but were rebuffed. But they have refused to be put off and are focusing their attentions on signing the Reds captain before the deadline and coming in with a renewed offer.

Barnsley are in a strong position regarding the future of Kitching, who signed a new contract last December until 2026 with a club option for another year.

Barnsley captain Liam Kitching (right). Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Speaking recently at a fans' forum, chairman Neerav Parekh said that the player would 'definitely' be staying, but the size of the offer, right at the end of the window and the player’s desire to leave, is set to prompt a rethink.

Kitching missed the Reds' weekend win at Wigan with a groin issue which has been affecting him in the early part of the season.

Asked about Kitching at his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Reds boss Neill Collins said: Collins continued: "Based on the things I've heard up to this point, I am confident he (Kitching) will be a Barnsley player, but again we have all been in the game long enough to know that things can change.

"Until that window shuts, I will just try and stay level-headed about that.

"We have got some very good players and when you have got some very good players in football, there's interest from teams higher up. The club obviously have expectations that have to be met for any player to leave.

"If not, they will be here and an important part of the club going forward."