Barnsley FC transfer news: Reds 'close' to signing defender, plus Neill Collins on Oli Shaw and Liam Kitching

BARNSLEY are close to completing the signing of a defender, while striker Oli Shaw is set to move out ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

The Reds are targeting a new defensive option alongside another forward before Friday’s 11pm deadline. Rotherham United frontman Josh Kayode is a player who they are interested in alongside League One rivals Carlisle United.

Kayode's Millers' team-mate Jamie McCart is another player who is understood to be a target. The Oakwell outfit also have other players who they are interested in.

Boss Neill Collins said: "One is almost done and we are working away on other stuff.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"But again, we've got people like (Luca) Connell, Josh Benson and Conor McCarthy, who are good players to come back in once they find their feet and get up to speed. Regardless of what happens, we will be a good position."

Confirming that January arrival Shaw, who has struggled to make an impact since joining from Kilmarnock, could leave, the Reds chief added: "Part of it is if you are bringing people in, you have to make space and be fair to all players.

"Oli Shaw is one who could potentially get an opportunity on loan and there's a couple of others. At this moment in time, nothing is finalised."

Collins remains 'confident’ that Liam Kitching will remain a Barnsley player by the close of business, but is philosophical enough to know that things could change.

Coventry City, who saw a £2.5m bid turned down earlier this month, could make a renewed move before the end of the window and have retained an interest.

Midfielder Callum Styles has a £2m release clause and could also be the subject of late interest from the Championship.

Collins continued: "Based on the things I've heard up to this point, I am confident he (Kitching) will be a Barnsley player, but again we have all been in the game long enough to know that things can change. Until that window shuts, I will just try and stay level-headed about that.

"We have got some very good players and when you have got some very good players in football, there's interest from teams higher up. The club obviously have expectations that have to be met for any player to leave. If not, they will be here and an important part of the club going forward."

Kitching missed last weekend's win at Wigan with a groin issue and is unlikely to be risked in Saturday's game at Cheltenham.