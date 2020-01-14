Barnsley FC winger Jordan Green joins Newport County on loan

OUT-OF-FAVOUR Barnsley winger Jordan Green has joined League Two outfit Newport County on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Yeovil Town player has been on the fringes this season and has made just two appearances, with his final one coming in the 5-1 loss to Preston in early October, in what proved to be Daniel Stendel's final match in charge.

Green, 24, who joined the club on a two-and-a-half year deal 12 months ago - with an option of a further year in the Reds' favour - has yet to feature under Gerhard Struber.

He had also been attracting interest from north of the border, from Stendel's Heart of Midlothian and Motherwell.

He is one of several players on the periphery who have been told they can leave Oakwell to get game time elsewhere this January.

Cameron McGeehan has joined Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season, with Pompey are one of a number of clubs who are interested in right-back Dimitri Cavare.

Mallik Wilks has been in talks with Hull City.