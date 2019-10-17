Adam Murray’s focus is on players at Barnsley, not full-time position

BARNSLEY caretaker manager Adam Murray insists he is not focusing any thoughts on the prospect of being handed the Oakwell post on a full-time basis.

The ex-Mansfield Town boss, 38, has stepped up in the interim following the shock departure of Daniel Stendel ahead of the Reds’ return to action after the international break at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

Murray says his concern is to lift players’ spirits after ‘a couple of punches on the chin’ in recent times and is not thinking about his own future with the first team after stepping up following Stendel’s exit.

On any possible long-term hopes, Murray said: “I have not had time to put one eye on that. For a young team, it is about making them feeling good and people more settled after what has happened.

“I want to make them feel better about themselves. As a young footballer, I know what it is like to get a couple of punches on the chin.

“It is tough to come back and build your confidence and that was my biggest job and aim over the last few days.

“In terms of the future, I have been part of this football club for the 18 months and it is a club I feel at home with and has the same ideas as me. It is my job to coach and prepare, and make sure that when the next manager comes in, he is taking over a really good environment.”

On the shock on being promoted to oversee first-team matters, Murray added: “I think probably nine days ago, this was the last thing in my mind.

“It has been a whirlwind nine days, but one we have got to come to terms with and crack on with.

“We were surprised at the events that have happened, but we have got on with it.”

Murray confirmed that Stendel’s assistants Chris Stern and Dale Tonge remain part of the coaching team.