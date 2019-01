Have your say

Barnsley travel to AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Team news: Mike Bahre misses out for the Reds, but could return to training next week. Dani Pinillos is in contention with back-up keeper Jack Walton still sidelined. New signing Jordan Green was not registered in time to feature.

Last six games: WWDLWD; Barnsley WWWDLW

Referee: N Hair (Cambridgeshire).

Last time: Wimbledon 0 Barnsley 1, April 21, 2002; Division One.