AFC Wimbledon v Barnsley – One in and one out for the Reds

BARNSLEY’S lengthy pursuit for a direct option on the flanks has finally been resolved with the capture of Yeovil Town winger Jordan Green.

Green’s arrival for an undisclosed fee quickly followed on from the sale of George Moncur to Luton Town with the Reds electing to cash in on the 25-year-old after he rebuffed their offers to persuade him to sign a new deal.

The exit of Moncur, whose contract was due to expire in the summer, was viewed pragmatically by the Reds, with the signing of an out-an-out wingman in Green helping to provide the club with a more natural fit into their style of play.

London-born Green, 23, scored eight goals in 68 games for the Glovers and provided the Somerset outfit with a parting gift with the winner in their 1-0 triumph at Mansfield Town last weekend.

On bringing in Green, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the option of a further year in favour of the club, chief executive Gauthier Ganaye said: “Jordan is an excellent signing for the club.

“Having spoken at length with Daniel (Stendel) about this position, we knew what we wanted to add. Jordan brings a huge amount of pace and has a direct view on football where he wants to attack and beat his defender to get to the box.

“This adds competition for places with Jordan, as he is coming here hungry to make his way to the starting XI.”

On the Moncur sale, he added: “We have been in discussions with his representatives for a while, but it became very clear he was not willing to sign a new contract.

“With six months remaining on his deal, it means you have to make a decision on his future. As well as that, he did not feature much over the course of the season, so this is a good deal for the club and the player.”

Green will not be involved in today’s game at struggling AFC Wimbledon, which will represent the Reds’ first visit to the Kingsmeadow Stadium – where they will be backed by a sell-out allocation.

Assistant head coach Andreas Winkler said: “We expect a really hard fight; they defend as a group and play very direct to their centre-forwards.

“We have to be humble and make the players aware that every point in this league is hard to win. We will not underestimate them.”