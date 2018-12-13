Andreas Winkler hoping Jacob Brown can provide inspiration for Barnsley's rookies

Have your say

Andreas Winkler hopes more youngsters from the Oakwell Academy can emulate Jacob Brown’s success story at Barnsley.

The 20-year-old has signed a new Tykes deal until 2021 after breaking into the first-team set-up.

And with Barnsley’s blueprint aimed at developing homegrown talent at Oakwell, the emergence of Brown is a positive sign.

“It’s a sign for every young player, the young lads who train with us regularly, that they see hard work pays off,” said assistant head coach Winkler. “They can get a contract and be part of the squad.

“The club has put a lot of money into the Academy, and we feel the Academy is an important part of the club.

“It’s good to know there are good playing coming through.

“Jacob is very confident. I am very pleased (with new contract). He has very good attitude, a young player, local, and a versatile player. He fits 100 per cent to our style.

“He is always thinking of counter-pressing, doesn’t look right or left, just chases the ball.”

Brown spent time on loan last season at Chesterfield, and has made 17 appearances for Daniel Stendel's Barnsley - who play Portsmouth at Oakwell on Saturday - this term.

Chief Executive Gauthier Ganaye added: “We are delighted Jacob has extended his stay with us.

“It shows again the clear philosophy of the club and its commitment to youth. One of the reasons behind Daniel’s appointment was his track record with young players.

“He has developed a very special relationship with ‘Browny’ and is working hard with him every day to improve him.”