Barnsley 0 AFC Wimbledon 0: Reds locked in stalemate

Barnsley maintained their unbeaten start to the League One season but were held to a goalless draw at Oakwell by Wimbledon.

Barnsley started the match strongly and the first chance fell to Brad Potts who fired over the bar after Dimitri Cavare won the ball high up the pitch.

The visitors responded and Adam Davies did well to deny a long-range effort from Tom Soares in the 12th minute, before Kwesi Appiah curled a free-kick just over the bar.

On the stroke of half-time the Reds counter-attacked through Mamadou Thiam as he squared the ball to Alex Mowatt on the edge of the box but he placed his shot wide of the mark.

Appiah could have put the Dons ahead in 56th minute but he shot straight at the keeper after good link-up play with Scott Wagstaff.

Barnsley's best chance of the second half came when Kieffer Moore ran onto a long ball before crossing to Tom Bradshaw but his shot was well blocked by Deji Oshilaja.