Barnsley 0 Millwall 2: Latest from Oakwell

Have your say

Barnsley can pull six points clear of the Championship drop zone today if they can beat Millwall in a 1pm kick-off at Oakwell.

The six-point advantage may only be temporary - as fellow strugglers Birmingham City and Burton Albion kick-off at 3pm.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies is missing from the squad as his partner is expecting the imminent birth of their child.

Nick Townsend started in goal, Oliver McBurnie and Kieffer Moore in attack.

The Reds fell behind on 24 minutes, as former Halifax forward Lee Gregory netted for Millwall.

Ben Marshall added a long-range second after the break.

Barnsley: Townsend, Yiadom, Jackson, Lindsay, Pinillos, Potts, Gardner, Mallan, Thiam, Moore, McBurnie. Subs: Walton, Bradshaw, Moncur, Isgrove, Cavare, Mahoney, Pearson.