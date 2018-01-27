Barnsley 1 Fulham 3: How the Tykes rated...

Have your say

The Yorkshire Post’s Dave Craven delivers his player ratings as Barnsley suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Fulham in the Championship.

Barnsley:

Adam Davies: Pulled off one fine save 7

Dimitri Cavare: Stupid red card cost his side dear 4

Matty Pearson: Dealt well with most of what Fulham threw at him 6

Liam Lindsay: Led from the front, first goal of the campaign 7

Andy Yiadom: Always good on the ball 6

Stevie Mallan: Was, inadvertently, at the centre of that boiling point 6

George Moncur: 6

Adam Hammill: nTried to stay involved, had one great 20-yard effort 6

Kieffer Moore: Always offered an outlet for Barnsley 6

Tom Bradshaw: Worked hard before being sacrificed at half-time 6

Subs

Mamadou Thiam: Only had eight minutes at the end 5

Daniel Pinillos: A difficult situation in which to debut but did OK 6

Ryan Hedges: Brought some fresh impetus to a tiring side 6

Jacob Brown unused

Nick Townsend unused

Jason McCarthy unused

Brad Potts unused