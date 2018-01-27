Barnsley 1 Fulham 3: How the Tykes rated...

The Yorkshire Post’s Dave Craven delivers his player ratings as Barnsley suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Fulham in the Championship.
Barnsley:
Adam Davies: Pulled off one fine save 7
Dimitri Cavare: Stupid red card cost his side dear 4
Matty Pearson: Dealt well with most of what Fulham threw at him 6
Liam Lindsay: Led from the front, first goal of the campaign 7
Andy Yiadom: Always good on the ball 6
Stevie Mallan: Was, inadvertently, at the centre of that boiling point 6
George Moncur: 6
Adam Hammill: nTried to stay involved, had one great 20-yard effort 6
Kieffer Moore: Always offered an outlet for Barnsley 6
Tom Bradshaw: Worked hard before being sacrificed at half-time 6
Subs
Mamadou Thiam: Only had eight minutes at the end 5
Daniel Pinillos: A difficult situation in which to debut but did OK 6
Ryan Hedges: Brought some fresh impetus to a tiring side 6
Jacob Brown unused
Nick Townsend unused
Jason McCarthy unused
Brad Potts unused