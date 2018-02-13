Barnsley are staying quiet over ‘interest’ in Ross

BARNSLEY are finalising their shortlist of candidates for the vacant position of head coach as they work towards an appointment ahead of next Tuesday’s vital home game with Burton Albion.

Reports from north of the border are linking the Reds with a move for St Mirren’s highly-rated manager Jack Ross with the suggestion that they will make an approach shortly to speak to the 41-year-old.

But neither St Mirren or Barnsley have commented on the story.

Ross has guided the Paisley outfit to the top of the Scottish Championship table in an outstanding campaign and has been previously linked with several other posts already this season.

The Buddies boss is contracted with the club until 2020, having signed a new deal last August after rejecting a move to Dundee last summer.

Barnsley’s caretaker head coach Paul Harsley is likely to be a candidate for the position, with the 39-year-old taking charge of last weekend’s derby draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Senior development coach Harsley made a positive impression with players during the build-up to last weekend’s game following Paul Heckingbottom’s move to Leeds United early last week.

Speaking about the impact made by Harsley, striker Oli McBurnie said: “Harse has been great with the boys as have Matt (Murray) and Andy (Holdsworth).

“Training has been exactly what we needed. It has been high intensity and a laugh and brought us all together a bit more and I think you saw that with the performance on the pitch (on Saturday) in how together we were.

“We have dealt with it really well as a bunch of boys and will carry on doing that. If Harse is in charge next week then we will go again for him. If not we will go for the new manager.”

Cardiff kept up the pressure on the Championship’s top two as they returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bolton.

First-half goals from debutant Armand Traore and captain Sean Morrison put Neil Warnock’s team in total control in the Welsh capital.

Bolton offered little in their attempts to get back into the game and this result means they will continue to look over their shoulder as they hover just above the drop zone.

But the outcome was good for Hull City, who remain just a point behind Bolton.