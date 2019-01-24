Barnsley assistant coach Andreas Winkler joins Huddersfield Town’s coaching team

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Andreas Winkler has joined Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town – to take up a position with the Terriers’ coaching team.

Town contacted the Reds to ask permission to speak with Winkler yesterday and after that was granted, they held discussions with the former Rot-Weiss Essen director of football – and he has now joined the club.

Winkler worked with Siewert during the Town head coach’s time in charge at Essen from 2015-16 – and the pair have kept in close contact.

The duo did their coaching qualifications together in Germany.

Winkler will join up with Town’s squad, who are flying out to Portugal for some warm weather training ahead of Tuesday’s home game with Everton.

Barnsley chief executive officer Gauthier Ganaye added: “We’re disappointed to see Andreas leave the club because he was a strong member of staff.

“Obviously, when a Premier League team comes in for you it is attractive and we couldn’t deny Andreas this opportunity in his career, with him also having a buy-out clause in his contract. We have had a couple of days to work on a replacement and it will be up to Daniel to decide who he wants to take the role now.”