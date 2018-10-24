Barnsley assistant expects a reaction following Shrewsbury defeat

Have your say

Barnsley assistant Andreas Winkler admitted that the Reds simply didn’t turn up at Shrewsbury.

Barnsley lost 3-1 on Tuesday night as they lost ground at the top of League One.

Shrewsbury led 2-0 at the break before Ethan Pinnock pulled a goal back after the restart.

But that hard work was all undone when Shrewsbury added a third midway through the second half.

“We didn’t have a good start and Shrewsbury tried to bring us out of our plan,” Winkler said.

“It was not a good performance and the result was probably deserved.

“We were very disappointed to concede from a set-piece for the third goal.

“But I am confident that the team will show a reaction (against Bristol Rovers).

“More players will be available for us and we have to do it for our supporters.”

Head coach Daniel Stendel was sent to the stands after being shown a red card following a coming-together between the two sets of coaches, but Winkler refused to comment on the incident.