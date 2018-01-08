Barnsley beat off Yorkshire rivals to bring in striker Kieffer Moore

BARNSLEY manager Paul Heckingbottom said he was delighted to bring Kieffer Moore to Oakwell – beating off competition from several other clubs for the Ipswich Town striker’s signature.

The 25-year-old forward has spent most of the season on loan at League One Rotherhamn United, scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances but, despite an offer from the Millers as well as Yorkshire rivals Bradford City last week, he has opted for Championship football with the Reds.

“It’s a deal that the club has worked hard on and got done quickly, so I’m delighted with that,” said Heckingbottom. “He’s a player in top form and will bring something different to improve the side. We were after a player of his qualities, who can offer something different.

“His height will trouble defenders and cause problems, but as a player he’s got much more in his locker and will score different types of goals.”