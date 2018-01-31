Barnsley beat rivals for Oli McBurnie signature and add two more new faces

BARNSLEY have agreed a loan deal to sign Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie, who completed a move ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Leeds-born McBurnie famously saw a deadline-day move on the final day of the summer window to Oakwell collapse due to paperwork issues after seemingly completing his switch to the club just prior to the 11pm deadline - with the move rejected by the Football League.

But Barnsley have maintained their interest in the 21-year-old and look poised to finally secure his services at the second time of asking, despite rival competition from the likes of Sunderland and Rangers.

His move to Yorkshire is expected to be confirmed later this evening.

It promises to be a busy end to the window for the Reds, who are also in talks to sign Nottingham Forest defender Matt Mills as the replacement for Angus MacDonald, who has joined Hull City.

Barnsley will not now be signing Lens midfielder Thomas Ephestion, but did finalise a deal to sign Admira Wacker’s Christophe Knasmullner, as well as bringing in defender Matt Mills from Nottingham Forest.