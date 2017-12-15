Barnsley boss Heckingbottom has no problems with talks hitting lull

MANAGER Paul Heckingbottom insists he is in no rush to sign a new deal at Barnsley.

The Reds boss has been in talks to extend his contract at Oakwell for several weeks, but no deal has been signed yet.

Heckingbottom has been linked with several high-profile jobs this season – including Sunderland – with rival clubs impressed with the job he has done at Barnsley since replacing Lee Johnson.

But the former defender insists there is “no pressure” to get the new deal done against a backdrop of an ongoing takeover saga.

“How close are we? I don’t know,” he said.

“The last couple of weeks it’s been put on the back burner, other things have taken precedence.

“That’s fine by me and the club, we are under no pressure, or desperate to get it done. We are getting closer.”

Uncertainty surrounding a proposed takeover at Barnsley also means recruitment plans for January are in limbo.

The Reds are in desperate need of new players to strengthen, as a five-game losing streak has seen them drop into the bottom six of the Championship.

“We are speaking about players we want to bring in, but we are not in a position to do anything about it,” confirmed Heckingbottom.

“It’s just trying to make plans regardless then see what we can do.”

Despite their recent poor run, Heckingbottom is confident his players can turn around their season.

They face tough back-to-back trips to the capital before Christmas – tomorrow it is Brentford, then Fulham next weekend.

“We have got to find a way to win games,” said Heckingbottom. “We are not ruthless at one end – taking chances when they fall – and at the other end we are giving little away, but being punished.

“It’s generally from a mistake rather than real good play from the opposition.

“They are two key areas at any level, but how unforgiving the Championship is; if you get that wrong you won’t pick up as many points as we want.”

Ryan Hedges (thigh) is out for several weeks, but Lloyd Isgrove and Angus MacDonald are back in training ahead of the Brentford trip.

Adam Jackson (knee) is still ruled out.