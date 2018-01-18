Barnsley boss hopeful Isgrove is fit to feature at Aston Villa

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom remains hopeful that Lloyd Isgrove will be fit for Saturday’s Championship trip to Aston Villa.

Isgrove went off with a dead leg in last weekend’s draw with Wolves at Oakwell, but Heckingbottom has allayed fears of a possible lay-off and another spell out for the injury-cursed winger.

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom, without the central midfield duo of Joe Williams (suspended) and Gary Gardner (ineligible) for the weekend trip to Villa Park, has also revealed that defender Angus MacDonald will undergo an iron infusion next week after tests showed that he has a iron deficiency in his body.

On Isgrove, Heckingbottom said: “It is getting better and better. He picked up swelling straightaway and couldn’t move his leg properly. But the bruising literally came out the following day and hopefully, he will be ok.

“We know there is nothing trapped in there and hopefully, he will be ok.”

And on the situation with MacDonald, he added: “We have done lots of tests with Angus and know that he has quite a big iron deficiency. Obviously, it impacts on your ability to train properly and carry oxygen around your body.

Lloyd Isgrove (front) received a dead leg in Barnsley's draw with Wolves last Saturday (Picture: PA)

He is booked in on Monday and hopefully we will get some treatment into him next week as well and we are hoping that gets to the bottom of something that has been giving him a problem for a long time.

“We are hoping that makes a significant improvement in him.”