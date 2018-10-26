Barnsley chief Daniel Stendel will not change despite red card

BARNSLEY head coach Daniel Stendel is vowing not to change his touchline behaviour following his sending-off in his side’s controversial League One defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

Stendel was sent to the stands by referee Scott Oldham after a scuffle with a member of the Shrews’ coaching set-up towards the end of his side’s 3-1 reverse on Tuesday night – although the Reds chief claims he is mystified by his dismissal.

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel: Felt he should not have been handed a red card.

The German, who says that he would be surprised if he receives a touchline ban, insists the incident will not necessitate a conscious decision by him to keep his emotions in check in future, and feels he did nothing wrong.

Stendel, whose side have suffered back-to-back league losses for the first time during his tenure, said: “I do not have a problem with the other managers or players from the opposition team or referees. Football is a game with emotions, normal emotions from both sides.

“In every game this is a lot of emotions and there is not a reason to change my behaviour. It is my personality and I do not think it is too much.

“I also want my players on the pitch to show emotions, like my personality. I hope my team show the best reactions on Saturday.”

On the prospect of a possible ban, he added: “I would be very surprised if I got a suspension.

“I am not really sure why I got the red card. At the first time he (Oldham) said to me that I pushed a player. But I do not remember that I pushed one player from the other team. The staff members from Shrewsbury were on our side and in my zone.

“After the game he did not explain the red card, in my opinion. It was not the best decision.”

Admitting that the main cause of his ire was the perceived time-wasting tactics of Shrewsbury and the officials’ failure to punish it, he added: “There was so much time play (wasting). I was dissatisfied. I think it was too much.

“In the first games in England, there was not too much whistle and free-kicks and more time to play. When I see this (other) behaviour it was the reason I was not satisfied.”

Tuesday’s loss to their lowly Shropshire hosts was compounded by the news that key midfield player Kenny Dougall is expected to be out of action for at least a month after tearing ankle ligaments following a challenge from Anthony Grant, who was booked.

The tackle incensed the Reds’ coaching staff,with Stendel hinting that Dougall – who limped off after just 21 minutes of the game – may be out of action for the remainder of the calendar year.

The former Hannover 96 head coach believes that his side – who boast the youngest average squad age in League One at 23 – require more protection from officials, but he also admits that they must toughen up on the pitch.

Stendel said: “I think it is both. We need to compete against other styles.

“Tuesday was the first time where we did not play how we can. I hope we learn.

“We need to be more aggressive and intense in the duels. We showed this very well at Fleetwood. This is the best reaction to the behaviour of other teams.

“But sometimes I think the referees can (also) protect our players. Kenny’s injury could be longer than this year after this foul. For me a yellow card was not enough.

“We like to fight on the pitch, but sometimes it is too much. I wish for more protection for my players.”

After hitting the heights on a number of occasions this term, including three four-goal victories – headlined by an outstanding 4-0 triumph at second-placed Peterborough United – Barnsley face a test of their mettle in the coming weeks.

They must continue to cope without deadline-day loan signing Cauley Woodrow, still to make his Reds debut almost two months after signing due to a muscle problem.

The Fulham striker is unlikely to feature this weekend with thw following Saturday’s home game with Southend being more likely.

Zeki Fryers and Lloyd Isgrove are also sidelined, and Dougall’s addition to the injury list exacerbates matters for the fifth-placed Reds.

The Oakwell outfit are only above Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers – the side just outside of the top six – on goal difference with Luton sandwiched between them.

But Stendel, whose side start a run of five successive home matches in all competitions on Saturday when they host Bristol Rovers, believes his side have the wherewithal to cope with the absence of influential schemer Dougall.

On the loss of the Brisbane-born player, 25, whose fine early-season form had seen him called up to Australia’s senior international side for the first time in his career, Stendel said: “The last weeks showed he is an important player for us.

“But we have enough players who can play and it is the chance for others to show how important they can be in this team. I am sure we will find the best solutions.

“We need to show a reaction on Saturday.”